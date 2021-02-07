A Himalayan glacier shattered dSunday February 7 in India, in the district of Chamoli, located in a mountainous area in the north of the country. It fed the Alaknanda River, which overflowed in the aftermath of this disaster and turned into a torrent of rare power. In images filmed by local residents, water sweeps away absolutely everything in its path, even breaking a dam.

The only glimmer of hope in the midst of this ecological tragedy: Indian help arrived quickly on the scene. They thus succeeded in raising a living man from the earth. The Himalayan glaciers have lost a quarter of their surface over the past 40 years, weakened by climate change. In 2013, in the same region, torrential rains caused nearly 6,000 deaths.