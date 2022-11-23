There are at least 15 dead in the collapse of a stone quarry in the Hnahthial district of the Indian state of Mizoram. The accident, which took place a few days ago, is documented by a video of one of the workers: in the images the exact moment when a part of the quarry suddenly collapsed, with the workers running away but others who didn’t make it. So far the authorities have recovered some bodies, others are missing. The tragedy occurred during working hours. The stone quarry, owned by a private company, is located about 160 km from the city of Aizawl and has been in operation for two and a half years. Stone quarrying is intended for the construction of a highway nearby.



00:29