A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a group of monkeys near a temple in the western state of Gujarat, India, and he died from his brutal injuries. According to the local police, the minor was playing with his friends in the village of Salki, when the pack of monkeys surrounded and attacked him.

“His intestines were torn out during the assault,” a local official said in a statement. The animals caused him wounds so deep that they left him unconscious: the child arrived at the hospital already dead.

Unfortunately, the tragedy is nothing new for the inhabitants of the region: the death of the child represents the third attack at the hands of langur in the city in just one week.

To put an end to the attacks and protect citizens, local authorities have launched a plan to capture the monkeys. “We caught two langurs in the last week and we have installed cages to catch more of them,” one of the region’s forestry chiefs, Vishal Chaudhary, told local media.

The fear of this primate species is so great in the region that, in addition to the capture plan, the government offers a reward to anyone who can capture them.

Despite their aggressiveness and the fact that they are highly lethal to the inhabitants of the villages surrounding the forests of India, langurs are in danger of extinction due to the growth of large cities and climate change that accelerates the disappearance of their habitat.

These animals mainly live in the forested areas of Asia and can weigh up to 27 kg.