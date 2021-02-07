In a few moments, a river on the edge of the Himalayas turns into a torrent of rare power. Everything is washed away in its path. Sunday February 7 in India in the district of Chamoli, located in a mountainous area in the north of the country, a rupture of a glacier in the Himalayas took place. It fed the Alaknanda River which overflowed as a result of this disaster. The people filming the scene cannot help but be amazed. We can see the water that carries absolutely everything in its path, even breaking a dam.

The only glimmer of hope in the midst of this stagnation: Indian help arrived quickly on the scene. They succeeded in bringing out of the earth a living man, who exults with joy. The Himalayan glaciers have lost a quarter of their surface over the past 40 years, weakened by climate change. In 2013, in the same region, torrential rains caused nearly 6,000 deaths.