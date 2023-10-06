India | A glacial lake overflowed its banks in the Himalayas, killing at least 40 people

Six soldiers of the Indian Army are also among the dead.

6.10. 13:22 | Updated 6.10. 22:22

At least 40 people have died in a flash flood in northeastern India, officials say. In addition, the authorities plan to rescue thousands of people from the flooded area by helicopter.

The flooding began on Wednesday near the Nepal-China border in the state of Sikkim after a glacial lake overflowed its banks.

Climate scientists have warned of an increase in similar disasters in the Himalayan region as the global temperature rises and glaciers melt.

In Sikkim’s neighboring state of West Bengal, nearly 8,000 people have sought shelter in emergency accommodation.

The flood has also destroyed roads, bridges and telephone lines.

Six soldiers of the Indian Army are also among the dead. India shares a 3,500 km border with China, and China has increased its military presence in the Sikkim region.

Correction 6.10. 10.22 pm: China does not share a border of about 3,500 kilometers with the state of Sikkim, as reported earlier in the news, but with India.