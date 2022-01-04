The Delhi High Court yesterday examined a petition calling for the release and transfer to a protected reserve of Shankar, the elephant from the Delhi Zoo, the last one left in captivity and alone since the death of his partner, Bombai, in 2005. The appeal was presented by Nikita Dhawan, a 16-year-old from the capital, who founded the animal rights group Youth For Animals.

The magistrates asked the heads of the federal government, the Delhi administration, the National Zoological Park, the Animal Welfare Board of India (Awbi) to explain what their plans are within the next three weeks. The pair of African elephants was donated in 1998 by the Zimbabwean government to the then Indian president Shankar Dayal Sharma.

After the death of Bombai, who had been named after the wife of the ambassador of the African country, Shankar has lived in solitude for 16 years. A petition launched on Change.org from the boys of the animal rights association he collected 50,000 signatures in a few weeks: “He is perpetually chained … for 17 hours a day and does not have adequate space to move … It is also pertinent to underline that within a distance of 100 meters from the Shankar, there are many railway tracks, so there are constant noise and disturbance … – reads the request presented to the Court -. These disorders are also one of the reasons for Shankar’s psychological and neurological trauma, as elephants are extremely sensitive to sounds. The cruelty shown towards Shankar goes beyond the physical nature, but it is also a psychological abuse ».

The court adjourned the next hearing to March 9. Nikita commented: “It is already a great victory, which gives us hope that Shankar will soon get his freedom.”

