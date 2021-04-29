Amid a collapse of the health system, India notified this Thursday 379,257 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and marked a new world record, while it recorded 3,645 daily deaths, which represents the highest figure at the national level since the beginning of the pandemic.

This was reported by the Indian Ministry of Health in its latest balance published on its official Twitter account. In total, infections exceeded the threshold of 18 million infected (18,376.52) and the fatalities amount to 204,832.

The figures thus exceed the previous highs, registered on Wednesday, when India reported 360,960 infections and 3,293 deaths, amid a drastic rebound that led the country to add more than 300,000 daily cases during the last eight days.

Likewise, the Ministry has encrypted for the first time the number of active cases at more than three million, with 3,084,814, 106,105 more than the previous day, before adding that 15,086,878 people recovered , including 269,507 during the last day.

The Ministry also detailed that 72 percent of the cases notified during the last day correspond to ten states of the country, with Maharashtra again in the lead, with 63,309 infections. Behind are Karnataka and Kerala, with 39,047 and 35,013, respectively.

Faced with the health collapse, mass cremations were carried out in India. Photo The New York Times.

Along these lines, he confirmed that Maharashtra is the state that has more active cases, with 675,451, followed in this case by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which have 328,903 and 300,041, respectively. Maharashtra has also been the state with the most deaths in the last day, with 1,035, followed by the capital, New Delhi, with 368.

The situation in India has already set off alarms nationally and internationally. For their part, several countries offered help to New Delhi to cope with the pressure on its health system, amid criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for managing the pandemic.

Added to this is that, despite this context, electoral processes continue. Without going any further, this Thursday elections will be held in the state of West Bengal, despite some calls for a postponement to avoid crowds that could favor a further spread of the virus.

India is going through an oxygen tank shortage crisis. AFP photo.

In this context, the deputy spokesperson for the United Nations General Secretariat, Farhan Haq, indicated that the agency’s resident coordinator in India, Renata Lok Dessallien, is “supporting the authorities’ response to the pandemic with equipment and supplies“.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are providing equipment and supplies, including 7,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 nasal oxygen devices, as well as oxygen generators, tests for the coronavirus and personal protection kits, “he detailed.

Haq added that “WHO is also helping to establish mobile hospital units and is supporting the labs. ”

With information from DPA.

DB