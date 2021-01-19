In the old French counter of the Indies in Pondicherry, a small revolution is underway in the world of chocolate. Far from industrial production, small artisans are getting into cocoa. A French native of Compiègne (Oise) is at the origin of this movement. He was the first to start producing chocolate in India, from the bean to the bar. “We do chocolate directly from the bean, it is not a recomposed product like some chocolatethey do it“, Explain Fabien Bontems, founder of chocolates Mason & Co.

Fabien Bontems sources his cocoa in the southwest of the country, in the mountainous region of Kerala; here, no gigantic plantations, but cocoa trees that grow naturally on the land of small rubber producers. The beans harvested are of very good quality. Yet the subcontinent is not famous for its cocoa. “India is not well known for its chocolate because all the production goes mainly to big manufacturers. So this is not known as an origin of great chocolate, but we are trying to change that“, slip Fabien Bontems, whose company produces 8,000 tablets of chocolate per day.

The JT

The other subjects of the news