“Appeal rejected. Deadline Monday. In the meantime we are working on other paths.” Little Indi Gregory’s lawyer, Simone Pillon, writes it on X. The Court of Appeal’s decision on the transfer of the little girl to Italy to continue treatment at the Bambino Gesù Hospital was expected at 5.30pm.

The judge of the Court of Appeal reiterated the validity of the first instance ruling which had established that the machines that keep Indi alive, suffering from a rare disease, should be disconnected and that this procedure should take place in an equipped hospice and not at home. Furthermore, the transfer to Italy where the little girl had also obtained citizenship in recent days was excluded.

Monday, so treatment should be stopped.