Once the English court’s decision has arrived on the removal of life support from Indi Gregory, an 8-month-old baby with an incurable degenerative mitochondrial disease, the family, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, will appeal. Thus another battle is being prepared, legal, media and even political, the same script without a happy ending as the stories of Charlie Gard And Alfie Evansboth born in the UK in 2016.

READ ALSO Then Gregory, the English judge: “Stop life support tomorrow”. Parents: “We will appeal”

Alfie Evans was born on 9 May 2016. He was suffering from a neurodegenerative disorder and in December 2017 the Liverpool hospital, where he was admitted, decided to suspend assisted ventilation. His young parents, who were 21 and 22 years old at the time, started a long legal battle, without any outcome.

“Alfie’s Army” and the conversation with Pope Francis

On April 18, 2018, ten days before his death on April 28th, Thomas Evans, Alfie’s father, was received in a private audience in Rome by Pope Francis. “I renew my appeal that the suffering of his parents be heard and their desire to try new treatment options be granted,” Bergoglio said after the meeting.

Mariella Enoc, president of the Bambino Gesù hospital, wrote to the Liverpool hospital saying that the Roman facility was willing to welcome Alfie to examine the case and understand if there were possible therapies. The Gaslini of Genoa, another cutting-edge center for pediatric pathologies, also offered its availability. On 23 April the Italian government decided to grant Italian citizenship to Alfie Evans for humanitarian reasons. But on the same day the Liverpool hospital decided to disconnect the ventilation as ordered by the British authorities, while the wave of protests by “Alfie’s Army” protesters, supporters of the child’s parents’ cause, grew outside the facility and online. Alfie died five days later.

The Charlie Gard Story

Born on August 4, 2016, at one month old he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, a form of mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. In October Charlie Gard he was admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London and kept alive thanks to ventilation machines. In January 2017, his parents started raising funds to move him to the United States and subject him to an experimental therapy, but the doctors at the English hospital opposed it because the therapy would not improve Charlie’s life. The result was a legal battle before the British courts, which always agreed with the doctors, and then before the European Court of Human Rights, which rejected the parents’ request at the end of June.

READ ALSO Indi case: the other children without citizenship

The case was also followed with “affection and emotion” by Pope Francis and the then president of the CEI, Gualtiero Bassetti, spoke of a “throwaway culture”, because every life must be lived. The Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome also offered to welcome the child in this case. The case was also dealt with by Angelino Alfano, Foreign Minister at that time, but the transfer never took place. Charlie died on July 28, 2017.