Indi Gregory case, the Court decided for extubation by artificial ventilation

It’s official, Indi Gregory’s life will end tomorrow. It was decided by Judge Robert Peel, according to which keeping the little girl on artificial ventilation – due to a serious mitochondrial pathology – would be a problem therapeutic fury and would cause further suffering to the child. The English official also quashed the hypothesis of the transfer to Italy to the Bambin Gesù, which had offered to welcome the little eight-month-old patient, who – for this purpose – had also been granted Italian citizenship in record time. For the judge, the decision to remove the little girl from the ventilator, at two in the afternoon on Thursday, was only “in her best interest”.

Read also: Government, Italian citizenship in India Gregory: extraordinary CDM

“I am proud that my daughter is Italian, heartfelt thanks to your government, your hospital, your people, I wish British politicians would think so too,” he said this week, interviewed by Repubblica, Dean Gregory, Indi’s 37-year-old father, who together with his wife Claire, 35, waged an exhausting legal battle to keep her alive at all costs. The parents claim that Indi, admitted to Queen’s Medical Hospital in Nottinghamdespite his illness, responds to stimuli, moves his arms, smiles.

Despite the strenuous attempt of Indi’s parents, the verdict expressed was considered the most probable by legal experts on the basis of two previous ones, the cases of Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard, two English children of a few months old, also suffering from incurable illnesses. As reported by Corriere, sometimes, according to British jurisprudence on the matter, moved by filial love, parents are not the best party to understand whether keeping a suffering child alive is right or wronggive relief to the child (and not just them) or make him suffer without the child, having only a few months to live, being able to say how he really feels.

Read also: Indi case, the father blurts out: “They prevent us from taking her home”

Then Gregory, the family opposes. Consul Corradini: “The authority of the Italian courts must be recognized”

“We will still appeal” says Simone Pillon, the Gregory family’s lawyer. It is not clear whether the appeal will be accepted and considered, nor when. In the current state of affairs, artificial ventilation will be interrupted starting from 2pm tomorrow, English local time (3am in Italy). The Italian consul in Manchester, Matteo Corradini, responsible for the area of ​​Nottingham where the hospital is located, asked for a emergency measure to recognize the authority of the Italian courts in this case. Dean Gregory, Indi’s father, claims to have received repeated threats from the hospital doctors that the artificial support would be stopped immediately, without their presence.

“What reason could there be to detain Indi here, against her parents’ wishes, when there is a hospital in Italy ready to welcome her”comments Andrea Williams of the Christian Legal Centre, the religious association that supports the Gregory family.

But not everyone sees it that way, as the senator of the Democratic Party Andrea Crisanti, who lived in London for years as a professor at Imperial College: “The British healthcare system is at the forefront in these fields, bringing the child to Italy would have been useless cruelty. What is the purpose of palliative care in your case? I think on the part of the Meloni government there was only a political issue, to gain cheap publicity on the skin of Indi’s parents“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

