Indi Gregory case, stop on treatment postponed. Tomorrow the decisive hearing

The detachment of life support for little Indi Gregory has been postponed, hospitalized in Nottingham. The family’s lawyer, Simone Pillon, announced it on X, explaining that tomorrow at 12.00 “there will be a hearing in the Court of Appeal”. In the meantime they were “the procedures have been activated by Italy pursuant to articles 9 and 32 of the Hague Convention. Indi’s parents – writes Pillon – still thank Italy from the bottom of their hearts for what she is doing. Hope blazes.”

READ ALSO: Indi case, the father blurts out: “They prevent us from taking her home”

READ ALSO: Indi Gregory case, the English judge: “Stop life support”

The new postponement, clarifies Pro Vita & Famiglia in a note, “was possible because the Article 9 procedure was activated, i.e. the competent Italian judge got in touch with the competent English judge and the documents were sent to the Court of Appeal. Furthermore, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Italy has written to the British Ministry of Justice as required by art. 32 of the 1996 Hague Convention”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

