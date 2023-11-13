Indi Gregory died tonight. This was told to LaPresse by Dean Gregory, the father of the 8-month-old girl suffering from a serious mitochondrial pathology, to whom the Meloni government granted citizenship on November 6 to allow her to be transferred to the Bambin Gesù in Rome. Despite the long legal battle undertaken by the parents, on Friday the courts in the United Kingdom had ordered the cessation of vital treatments and the transfer to a hospice. “My daughter died, my life ended at 1.45am,” says Dean.



After Indi’s death “my wife Clare and I are angry, heartbroken and full of shame.” Dean Gregory, Indi’s father, told LaPresse. “The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live, they also took away the dignity of dying in her home. They managed to take Indi’s body and dignity, but they will never be able to take her soul,” Dean continued. “I knew she was special from the day she was born, they tried to get rid of her without anyone knowing but Clare and I made sure she would be remembered forever,” Dean concluded.