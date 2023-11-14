The State Duma adopted a law on increasing pensions for military and non-working pensioners

At a plenary meeting on November 14, the State Duma approved a bill according to which pensions will be raised for a number of Russians in 2024. The corresponding document passed the second and third, final reading.

The authorities increase the amount of payments in proportion to the percentage of inflation predicted for the current year. The Bank of Russia expects price growth to accelerate to 7-7.5 percent. An additional 234 billion rubles will be allocated from the federal budget to increase pensions, noted State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

Who will get pension increases?

Non-working pensioners

From January 1 next year, payments should be increased to more than 32 million unemployed pensioners. Old age and disability insurance pensions will increase by 7.5 percent. It is proposed to increase the fixed payment to 8134 rubles. For comparison, in 2023 the amount is 7,567 rubles, and in 2024, excluding the increase, it should have been 7,915 rubles.

Photo: Evgeny Pavlenko / Kommersant

As a result, the average old-age insurance pension for non-workers will increase by 1,628 rubles and amount to 23,405 rubles, told Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov.

Military retirees and law enforcement officers

According to the document, from October 1, 2024, pensions of military personnel and law enforcement officers will increase by 4.5 percent. The measure will affect more than 2.7 million people. In 2023, salaries were indexed by 10.5 percent.

After indexation in 2024 by 7.5 percent, the average pension in Russia will be 23.2 thousand rubles per month Anton SiluanovHead of the Russian Ministry of Finance

The cost of one pension coefficient will increase

In addition, from the beginning of the year the cost of one pension coefficient will rise – its size will reach 133 rubles 5 kopecks instead of 123.8 rubles in 2023.

How to calculate your pension amount

In order to determine the size of the state old-age pension, you need to know the individual pension coefficient (IPC), as well as the cost of the pension coefficient (SPK) and the fixed payment (FP) for the old-age insurance pension, explained in a conversation with RBC, member of the Russian Lawyers Association Olga Turunina. The formula for calculation will be to multiply the IPC by the SPK and add the PV to the resulting amount.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

You can also understand what amount of payments to expect after indexation on the State Services website. Automatically will count pension amount special calculator.

In total, in Russia, as of September 1, there are approximately 41 million pensioners, of which 33.6 million are non-working and 7.6 million are working. The average pension for citizens registered with the Social Fund was 19.58 thousand rubles.