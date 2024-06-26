The State Duma adopted a law on indexation of pensions for working pensioners from 2025

The State Duma adopted in the second and third readings a law returning the indexation of pensions to working pensioners. According to the document, indexation will begin on February 1, 2025 and will affect the pensions of 7.87 million citizens of retirement age who continue to work.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, after indexation, payments to working pensioners will increase by at least 1.3 thousand rubles. Each pensioner has an individual pension amount, depending on length of service, Golikova noted.

“But we determined for ourselves that the average, I emphasize, the minimum increase should be somewhere around 1,300 rubles,” she added.

Thus, working pensioners are those who receive a pension and work under an employment or civil law contract, and the employer makes contributions to the Social Fund of Russia (SFR).

Volodin explained the importance of the law on indexation of pensions for working people

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the adoption of this law shows that Russia is a social state, and also makes it possible to return experienced personnel to the economy, including among doctors and teachers.

“Let’s look to the future with confidence. Such priorities of our president speak about one thing: Russia is a social state,” Volodin noted.

Indexation of pensions will be carried out based on the growth rate of wages in the country, minus the indexation that will be carried out from February 1 to the actual inflation level in 2024, the State Duma explained.

Putin called this decision fair

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the return of indexation of pensions for workers in early June at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2024). According to him, it will be truly fair if pensions are increased for those who continue to work.

Thus, the head of state ordered the adoption of a bill on annual increases from February 1, 2025. “There are resources for this,” the president noted.

Deputies also proposed introducing additional payments for pensioners with 30 years of experience

Earlier, the State Duma proposed introducing a social supplement mechanism and introduced a bill on a social supplement to the old-age insurance pension for pensioners with 30 years of insurance experience.

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, in an interview with Lenta.ru, spoke about increasing pensions for pensioners who have worked for 30 years or more. According to her, there are several nuances that need to be taken into account when introducing such an additional payment.

But there are, as they say, nuances, and these nuances consist in the fact that situations are completely different. For example, the salary was not always fair – you can work for 30 calendar years, have the appropriate length of service, but not accumulate pension points by receiving your salary in envelopes Svetlana BessarabState Duma deputy

The parliamentarian also suggested that such an additional payment would become an additional burden on the federal budget. The pension budget is divided among all pensioners who have an individual number of pension coefficients. “If it increases somewhere, it means it will decrease somewhere,” the interlocutor suggested.