State Duma Deputy Isaev: the pension not received for 8 years will not be lost during indexation

State Duma deputy Andrei Isaev said that the pension lost to working pensioners for eight years will not be lost; it will be restored when the citizen stops working.

Currently, there is a mechanism in place that upon termination of employment, all this money is reimbursed. This mechanism is certainly preserved Andrey Isaev State Duma deputy

The parliamentarian explained that after retirement, the size of the pension will take into account all indexations carried out since 2016, when this process was suspended.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the resumption of indexation of payments for 7.8 million working pensioners during the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He emphasized the fairness of such a step, as well as the fact that the authorities have the resources to implement this proposal.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called the initiative to index pensions for working pensioners “the law of Russian President Vladimir Putin.” He said that putting forward the proposal, while more than 21 thousand sanctions were imposed against Russia, became possible due to the fact that the president, in the face of existing challenges, “rebuilt the entire economy so that it began to show growth.”

The pension will be indexed from the maximum amount

Payments to working pensioners will be calculated based on the potential size of the pension that a person would receive, taking into account all indexations since 2016, Andrey Isaev said.

Indexation will be calculated for working pensioners not based on the amount of pension they currently receive, but based on the amount that they would be entitled to taking into account all indexations Andrey Isaev State Duma deputy

The parliamentarian gave the following example: if a working person received 20 thousand rubles, his pension was not indexed for eight years. Taking into account all the indexations, if he stopped working, the pensioner would receive, for example, 30 thousand rubles. And indexation taking into account inflation is, for example, ten percent.

In this case, the pension in 2025 will be indexed not by two, but by three thousand rubles, Isaev noted.

He also said that indexation next year will take place twice a year, from February 1 according to the inflation rate and from April 1, when the size of the individual pension coefficient changes due to an increase in average wages.

Pensions will be indexed equally for all pensioners

Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said that in 2025 indexation will take place according to uniform rules for both non-working and working pensioners. The size of the increase in payment for equal length of service will be the same for both categories of citizens.

The inclusion of indexation in pensions for the period from 2016 to 2024 for working pensioners will occur after they complete their working career Anton Kotyakov head of the Ministry of Labor

The minister clarified that to calculate the size of the increase next year, they will be based on the size of the pension, taking into account all past indexations, including 2016-2024.