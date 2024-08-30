Ciudad Juarez.- Around 400 members of Index-Juárez and industry concessionaires were trained in prevention as well as in the proactive containment of food contingencies such as the one that occurred at the Yazaki company, where after eating food from the Lunchbox industrial canteen service, dozens of workers reported that they were seriously poisoned and one even died.

Sergio Colin Chávez, president of the Association of Maquiladoras (AMAC), stated that in the building located on Paseo de la Victoria, the regulations were reviewed and criteria were established, which were complemented with the experience of the speaker: Dr. Edgar Corral, who gave instructions to the entire membership from the most basic to what to do in the event of an accident.

The business leader praised the interest of the members of the Association of Maquiladoras (AMAC) Index-Juárez to improve their processes for the benefit of workers. He stressed that they maintain proactive, preventive activities within the companies to prevent any emergency and indicated that it is imperative that those in charge in the factories have the optimal training.