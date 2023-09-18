Index freezes | The government plans to cut the purchasing power of those receiving unemployment insurance more than Sipilä’s active model

The freeze applies to index-linked benefits, i.e. earnings-related unemployment insurance, labor market support, basic daily allowance, housing support and study support.

Government intends to cut the purchasing power of those receiving unemployment insurance already next year more than Juha Sipilä The active model launched by the (central) government at the time was cut.

On Friday, the government’s draft presentation on freezing the index checks of several benefits was published. The draft law is in the opinion round until the end of this week.

Index freezing means that certain benefits linked to the national pension and consumer price index will not be increased in the coming years, but will remain at this year’s level.

In practice, it is a cut to the purchasing power of those receiving benefits, because the cost of living is expected to rise due to rising prices.

The government according to the draft presentation, benefits would increase next year by an estimated 5.3 percent if the freeze was not implemented.

In 2025, the impact would be 7.2 percent, in 2026 8.7 percent and in 2027 10.2 percent. It’s about estimates based on the financial forecast. The actual figures depend on the development of inflation.

It is recorded in the draft presentation that the effect of the freeze is a maximum of 10.2 percent. If the effects are about to exceed that, the freeze ends and the benefits increase.

Freezing applies to index-linked benefits, i.e. earnings-related unemployment insurance, labor market support, basic daily allowance, housing benefit and study support.

Living allowance, pensions, disability benefits, frontal allowances and the annual deductible for medicines are excluded from the freeze. Although the freeze does not apply to pensions, it does apply to pensioners’ housing allowance.

The Sipilä government’s active model weakened unemployment security by 4.65 percent if the unemployed person did not demonstrate the activity defined in the law in work, entrepreneurship or labor services.

The Orpo government’s cut to the purchasing power of those receiving unemployment insurance is therefore greater than this.

In addition to the active model, the Sipilä government implemented a smaller index cutter and other cuts to unemployment insurance, and Petteri Orpon The (kok) government is making many other cuts to benefits.

The government the presentation estimates that the impact of index freezes on public spending will be 155 million euros next year and 383 million euros in 2027. The figures take into account the reduction in tax revenues.

In addition to the freezes, the government is also implementing increases in child allowances for single parents, families with many children and children under the age of three.

In total, benefit expenses are estimated to decrease by around 480 million euros due to the entire government’s proposal, of which the state’s share is around 370 million euros. It is estimated that public expenditures will decrease by around 320 million euros.

In the draft proposal, it is estimated that the number of low-income people will increase by approximately 41,600 people due to the proposal. According to Eurostat’s definition, the low-income limit is 60 percent of the median income, i.e., in a one-person household, approximately EUR 1,350 per month in 2021.

According to the estimate of the Ministry of Finance, freezing the index checks would strengthen the employment of 22,700 employed people.