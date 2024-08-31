External factors, such as power outages and even water quality, can influence food not being properly preserved in companies, argued Sergio Colín, president of Index-Juárez, when questioned about the quality of food prepared by industrial cafeterias after the death of an employee of the Yazaki plant 1 maquiladora.

Yesterday, around 400 members and dealers of the industry were trained in prevention, as well as in the proactive containment of contingencies such as the one that occurred at the automotive harness manufacturer, where after eating food from the Lunchbox industrial canteen service, dozens of workers were seriously poisoned and one even lost his life.

“There are many external factors that could influence situations like the one we have unfortunately had. Power outages are a very important factor because these temperature changes could affect the food in the refrigeration rooms and (with the instruction) the industry already has an idea of ​​what to do when there are power outages,” said the executive.

Asked if a power outage caused the food at the Japanese factory to go bad, Colin said he had no further information and stressed that the consequences vary depending on the case, as there are usually several people involved: the concessionaire, the State Commission for the Prevention of Sanitary Risks (Coespris) and other regulatory entities. “I have no information on that, but the case was touched on… you have asked me a lot about the blackouts, how long they lasted and all that. So, here (in the course) now it is… we have a blackout, do we have an emergency plant for the cold room?, and based on that they will act. These are proactive, preventive activities within the companies, to prevent any emergency,” he said. He welcomed the interest of the members of the Association of Maquiladoras (AMAC) Index-Juárez to improve their processes for the benefit of the workers. He highlighted that there are three categories or ways in which companies support their staff with their nutrition: there are those who manage their own cafeteria, others hire an external concessionaire and some provide bonuses for their members. “Another factor, which we normally do not take into account, and is external, is the quality of the water, and everything that it entails for the preparation of food and drinks. There we also have to continue reinforcing that monitoring is continuous and if we have to make greater investments to improve the quality of the water we receive, do so in prevention,” he indicated. Colín Chávez stated that in the Index-Juárez building, located on Paseo de la Victoria, the general regulations were reviewed and criteria were established, which were complemented with the experience of the speaker, Dr. Edgar Corral, who gave instructions to the entire membership from the most basic to what to do in the event of an accident due to ingestion in the workplace.