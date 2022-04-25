“Expendables 4″ will tell the last chapter of Barney Ross and his team of mercenaries on the big screen. The wait tested fans who have been asking for its release for 8 years, but CinemaCon 2022 will soon reveal more details about the production.

Fans anticipate that the event will showcase the first trailer for the film, given that it will be released this year. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the promotional poster that is making people talk on social networks.

In the image, we can distinguish the silhouette of Sylvester Stallone, but also from various other allied characters. “They will die when they are dead,” warns the advance, suggesting that the protagonists will defy death again in their last mission.

Despite this update, no further details about the plot are known, but this could change with the latest edition of CinemaCon.

Who will appear in “Expendables 4”?

The film will star Sylvester Stallone and various action movie figures such as Jason Statham, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Antonio Banderas and Terry Crews. Tony Jaa, Megan Fox and 50 Cent were also confirmed additions by the studio.

When it premieres?

The fourth installment of “Indestructibles” is scheduled to be released in mid-2022. However, the exact date of its arrival in theaters is still unknown.