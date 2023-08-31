MEXICO CITY — As soon as Isidro Piña jumped out of the taxi, he approached the woman selling candles on the sidewalk. She wanted three: one for him and one for each of the friends who had accompanied him to the Basilica of Santa María de Guadalupe.

“I get goosebumps every time I’m here,” Piña said.

Piña, Mario Morales and Daniel Núñez are professional baseball players with the Olmecas de Tabasco, a team from the Mexican Baseball League that had come to the capital to play against the Diablos Rojos del México.

They followed an unofficial tradition among professional baseball players in this predominantly Catholic country: a pilgrimage to one of the most visited religious sites in the world—an estimated 20 million people attend annually.

The colorful iconography of the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe is ubiquitous throughout the country: in taxi ranks, hospitals, parks, restaurants, homes, and even in people’s wallets. December 12 — commemorating the time Catholics believe that Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared to an indigenous man named Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin in 1531 — is treated as a national holiday.

“Here in Mexico, everything revolves around the Virgin of Guadalupe,” said Piña, 34. “It’s like going to visit your mother.”

Piña, a veteran catcher, visited the Basilica for the first time as an 18-year-old in 2007, his first year with the Sultanes de Monterrey, after his older teammates organized the outing. Since then he has returned almost every year.

And in 2010, when Piña’s wife was pregnant and he prayed that everything would go well, he promised while in the Basilica that whenever he was in Mexico City he would visit her.

Núñez, 20, a pitcher from Yucatán, in southeastern Mexico, first visited the site with his mother when he was 12, but never entered the main church. “It’s an indescribable feeling,” he said as he walked through her.

Religion plays an important role in sports culture throughout Latin America. In the Mexican League, several teams have small altars in their stadiums. The Red Devils have a niche in one wall that is filled with images of the Virgin of Guadalupe, statues of other saints, crosses, and candles. Players occasionally bring flowers and some said they pray there before games.

Morales, a pitcher who was born in California, said his mother, originally from near Guadalajara, passed down her faith and devotion to Maria. He said his faith and visiting the Basilica helped calm him through the ups and downs of the season.

Outside the main basilica, the players lit their candles and closed their eyes to ask for a special intention.

“Whenever I walk in here I feel a peace and tranquility that makes me let go of everything,” Piña said. “That’s why I like to come.”

JAMES WAGNER. THE NEW YORK TIMES