«The pact is the art of wearing the right foot in the left shoe without getting calluses. The Unión Independiente de Mazarrón (UIDM) party is a good example of this because we have been doing it since our foundation in 2011”. Ginés Campillo paraphrased this reflection of the French Prime Minister, Guy Mollet, when the Treaties of Rome were signed to celebrate the reissue of the agreement between the UIDM and the PSOE of Gaspar Miras, which has granted him the baton of command of the Mazarrón Town Hall. Campillo was mayor of the coastal municipality from 2011 to 2014.

Both parties added twelve councilors, one more than the majority needed in the municipal Corporation to wrest the mayoralty from Alicia Jiménez’s PP, which was the list with the most votes in the 28-M elections with eight councilors. Ginés Campillo will be the councilor until 2027 because UIDM got 26 more votes than the Socialists. Consequently, Gaspar Miras will hold the position of first deputy mayor. The parties have followed the same criteria as four years ago for the councilor to be the socialist leader. The government formula has worked, according to the mayor, who thanked in his inauguration speech the good disposition of his pact partner, with whom he melted into an emotional and applauded hug.

“We are public servants who must put the interests of the people they represent above partisans and set an example for society. Together with the Socialists we have followed this line and that will be the case in the legislature that is beginning» Gines Campillo Mayor of Mazarron

The independents will manage the portfolios of Culture, Historical Heritage, Port, Personal, Commerce and Consumption, Youth, Archives and Libraries, Education, Services, Parks and Gardens, Transport, Senior Citizens, Urban Quality, ICT, Innovation and European Projects, Animal Welfare, Fishing and Citizen Participation.

For their part, the six socialist councilors will lead the portfolios of Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Finance, Contracting, Sports, Celebrations, Social Policy, Equality, Environment and Natural Environment, Districts, Rural Development, Agriculture, Tourism, Coastal Service, Camposol, Relations International, Police, Civil Protection and SEM, Municipal Heritage, Health, Employment, Training and Local Development.

The opposition will be exercised by the Popular Party, with 8 councilors, and Vox, with a single councilor: Carlos Corvalán. Finally, Campillo showed his willingness to help and govern for all the residents and offered his hand to the new mayors without experience in politics. “You will not be alone,” he told them.