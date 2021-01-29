From so many notices, sometime the sanction was going to become effective. FIFA, through its highest arbitration tribunal, informed the Argentine Football Association that Independiente It is prohibited from carrying out soccer player transactions until it pays an outstanding debt with Fernando Amorebieta. The total figure is 360 thousand dollars and from Avellaneda they warned that in the next few hours they will turn the money to lift the punishment imposed.

If today they reached an agreement with one of the reinforcements requested by Julio César Falcioni, the contract that would link that player with the club could not be presented in Viamonte 1366 since Independiente has denied the possibility of adding footballers for three transfer markets.

The measure was officially communicated by the AFA on Thursday night through bulletin No. 5849. “It corresponds to impose on the Independent Athletic Club a prohibition to register new players both nationally and internationally until the moment the amount owed is paid and for a maximum of three complete and consecutive registration periods”, it reads in the letter published on the official website.

The AFA reported in the Official Gazette that Independiente cannot incorporate until the debt with Amorebieta is settled.

It is about 360 thousand dollars that Amorebieta has been claiming since the conflict. The Venezuelan had arrived in 2017 by the hand of Ariel Holan. He had good performances early on and earned the position on defense. But his temper played a trick on him several times and earned him red cards.

Suddenly, he was removed from Holan’s consideration. A problem with his representative would have been the reason for the decision not to have the central defender anymore. Amorebieta left and claimed the debt with FIFA. Everything continued its course until reaching the TAS, which ruled in favor of the Basque.

As the payment term expired and the money did not appear, from Switzerland they applied the sanction. The directors of Rojo assure that the money is there and that they will turn it around at this time. Once this is done, in 48 business hours Independent will be able to re-incorporate.

It is not the only demand that Hugo Moyano’s management has open in FIFA. In fact, the most bulky has to do with the unpaid passes of Silvio Romero and Cecilio Domínguez to América de México. The directors of the Aztec club also requested the same punishment. The term in this case expires next month and is trying to reach an agreement on a payment plan.

There are also complaints from Gastón Silva, Martín Campaña and Fernando Gaibor, who declared themselves free of action due to a large debt and went to the highest entity of world football to collect the money.

Falcioni looks askance. While in command of the preseason, he picks up the phone to tempt players and hopes that this situation will normalize so that he can add the reinforcements he is looking for his team.