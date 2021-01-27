The conflict in Independiente was on the verge of being detonated by the footballer himself, who, fed up with waiting, was willing to step on Agremiados to initiate a tough claim for breach of contract. Fabricio Bustos was preparing the elevation of his complaint and to top it all, in the middle, Boca’s interest in him rose again. However, when the blood was about to reach the river from Avellaneda they picked up the phone to calm the side with the promise to respect what was agreed in September 2020. If this Thursday the papers reflect what was discussed, the 24-year-old defender will continue to wear red.

The question was born four months ago. The Independiente leadership had decided to make a contractual improvement to some names who were dissatisfied and were a key part of the team: Bustos, Alan Franco and also Jonathan Menéndez (to convince him to continue after returning from Talleres), were the favored ones.

The news, in fact, was publicly reported by the institution through its official social networks on September 1. But as time went by, the agreement was not fulfilled, at least for the right back.

Fabricio Bustos had signed on September 1 a contractual improvement that was not respected. Photo: @Independiente

From Avellaneda they clung to the fact that this new contract was never signed by the Secretary General of Independiente, Héctor Maldonado, and that is why they assured that it was not valid. But from the environment of Bustos they maintained that the papers were initialed by other managers, one of them would have been Pablo Moyano (vice president) and the other Jorge Damiani, the former sports secretary who at the end of the year requested a license and left the club due to profound differences with the management of Hugo Moyano.

To continue in this situation, Bustos was determined to go to Argentine Soccer Union Members to enforce what he claimed he had signed and that the Independent himself announced on his networks. Although they maintain a debt of 350 thousand dollars with the footballer, initially the claim was not going to be for the amount owed but exclusively so that they would recognize the figures that appear in the current papers.

In La Boca they stopped their ears and sent a proposal: 150 million pesos plus forgive the debt that Independiente maintains for the pass of Pablo Pérez (about 700 thousand dollars). At Devil They did not close the numbers (they valued it at 4 million dollars) and they rejected the offer. And when the conflict with Bustos was exposed in the media, they moved quickly to put out the sparks that threatened to turn into flames.

Maldonado autographed the defender’s contract with the substantial salary improvement, but due to time, the copy did not reach the player and his representative on Wednesday. That would happen this Thursday. If the document does not present problems, Bustos will continue in the club that formed it, but he warned that if this is not the case, he will not appear for the second shift.

The leadership assures that – now yes – everything is in order and that there will be no problems. In this way, Julio Falcioni will be able to count on a key piece of equipment, unless some other offer arrives that satisfies the parties.