The Independiente of Julio César Falcioni is emboldened by the string of three consecutive victories. But he does not want to trust himself. Seek to tread on safe to continue building confidence based on results. This Wednesday he will seek to advance in the Argentine Cup when he measures against Villa Miter of Bahía Blanca who plays in the Federal A tournament, in a match valid for the 32nd. final.

It will be played at the José María Minella stadium, in Mar del Plata from 9:30 p.m., with Ariel Penel arbitration and television by TyC Sports. The winner will meet in 16th. from the end to Tigre, who left Alvarado on the road.

Falcioni will reach out and present a mix although with most of the usual headlines. The biggest change occurs in the arc since it will give the chance to Milton Alvarez instead of Sebastián Sosa. Lucas Rodríguez and Lucas Romero will return to ownership. And Andrés Roa will have his chance from the start.

Villa Miter, who stayed at the door of the ascent to the Nacional, came to this instance after eliminating Sansinena, from General Daniel Cerri (a port 10 kilometers from Bahia) in the first regional stage.

In addition, this Wednesday there will be two other meetings: at 17.10 they will play Banfield-Atlético Güemes, and at 7:20 p.m. Atlético Tucumán-Comunicaciones will be played.

Possible formations:

Independent: Milton Alvarez; Fabricio Bustos, Sergio Barreto, Alan Franco, Juan Insaurralde, Lucas Rodríguez; Lucas Romero, Lucas González; Andrés Roa; Jonathan Menéndez and Silvio Romero. DT: Julio César Falcioni.

Villa Miter: Facundo Tavoliere; Fabián Dauwalder, Víctor Manchafico, Juan Manuel Elordi, Federico Tanner; Leonardo López, Jonathan Lastra, Alfredo Ramírez, Lionel Torres; Alejo Distaulo and Maximiliano Herrera. DT: Carlos Mungo.