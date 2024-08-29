Marcelo Gallardo He returned to the bench River Plate and he did it on the right foot, since he managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cupafter defeating Workshops in Cordoba by 3-1 on aggregate. It should be remembered that in the first leg, The Millionaire won by the minimum, but for the return leg, held in The Monumentalhit 2-1 with the help of the Colombian Miguel Borja and Santiago Simonso the dream of lifting the international trophy remains latent.
After the match against the “T” in it Monumental, The Millo It was local again, but in this case because of the Argentine professional football league: for date 12, the team of Doll tied without scoring against Newell’s Old Boys from Rosariothis Sunday, August 25, which left them in tenth position with 17 points.
Now he will play on Sunday, September 1st for the 13th date of the Professional League 2024in view of Independentin Avellaneda, in one of the classics of Argentine football. Then he will go against Athletic Tucuman at home and only then will he become mentally prepared Colo Colowhich he will face in the quarterfinals of the Liberatorsfirst in Chile and then locally.
City: Avellaneda, Argentina
Stadium: Liberators of America
Date: Sunday, September 1st
Schedule: 17:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 15:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 14:00 in Mexico, 22:00 in Spain.
Referee: Falcon Perez.
This match can be followed on TV from the official TNT Sports Premium channel (you must have subscribed to the service). As for streaming, the Flow and Telecentro Play platforms will broadcast the match, although you must also have subscribed to the cable service of the different companies and the PACK Fútbol.
Vaccari will not be able to count on Damián Pérez and Federico Vera, who were sent off against Racing at the Cilindro de Avellaneda. Nor will he be able to count on Joaquín Laso, who received his fifth yellow card and will have to serve a one-match suspension.
Gallardo will not be able to count on Rodrigo Aliendro, who suffered a dislocated left shoulder that will keep him out for three months, but Matías Kranevitter and Santiago Simón played against NOB. In addition, Claudio Echeverri or Franco Mastantuono are not in doubt. Last Sunday, the left-hander was the starter.
INDEPENDENT: To be confirmed (played Copa Argentina)
RIVER: Franco Armani; Fabricio Bustos, German Pezzella, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Matias Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Santiago Simon, Franco Mastantuono or Claudio Echeverri; and Miguel Borja.
River will win, 2 to 1. Echeverri is a star.
