The lion of Independent Santa Fe He reached the age of 83, but he does not gasp, he does not age. He is an insatiable lion, strong and vigorous, with long mane, fine fangs.

The lion walks through his 83 years with his stentorian roars, bellowing that he is the first champion of Colombia. He wears to the party a crown of nine stars, a certificate of his reign, and a red and white shield on his fur.

Santa Fe, current Colombian soccer champion. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

The happy birth was on February 28, 1941. That day football gave birth to a team destined to fight, suffer and win. They baptized him Santa Fe, as if they wanted his destiny to be sacred.

They turned it red and white, as if blood itself bathed the armor. Then they adopted a predator as a pet, so that it would reign. They also invented a shield whose heart is a red dot. And they called themselves the cardinals.

They wear nine stars, and the fans recite them with pride: 1948, 1958, 1960, 1966, 1971, 1975, 2012-1, 2014-ll, 2016-ll. Thus they entered glory. They brought beloved figures, such as those of the 'P' of Perucca, Pontoni, Perazzo, Panzutto and Pandolfi.

Among the glories found in the photo are: Juan Carlos Pellegrino, Carlos Alberto Bolla and Manuel Pacheco.

They made idols, like the one with the shiny head called Omar Perez. That one with legs of steel, nicknamed Train Valencia. That one with angel jumps, who they chanted Gottardi. The one that beat the wind in speed, named Ernesto Diaz, and the one they called, with total reverence, Master Cannon.

In eight decades many things have happened: memorable triumphs and implacable defeats. The story of Santa Fe has been one of perseverance. The 37 years without winning a star were his great debacle.

They could extinguish a hobby, but not this one, which was made of stone to endure, until it reigned again. In 2015 the club conquered the continent, winning the South American Cup, and then he became owner of the Suruga Bank, two achievements that Santafereños display with pride.

The lion walks through his eighth decade and it is not fiction. That beast roared with flesh and blood, with claws and mane, back in the 70s. He went out onto the field like a pet that couldn't be touched.

His name was Monaguillo (today he is a friendly inflatable lion), a name more remembered among fans than hundreds of players. Since the appearance of the lion, the players throw fierce claws, and the fans roar.

The cardinal family is celebrating. Flags are waved and chests are puffed out. The 83 candles no longer fit on the cake, and it doesn't matter, because this lion roars loudly, with claw and passion, like when he was the first champion.

This is the most glorious era of Santa Fe in its history. Photo:

SPORTS

