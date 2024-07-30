YoIndependent Santa Fe activated the machinery in the last days remaining in the transfer window of the Colombian Professional Football and is moving to strengthen the team that finished runner-up last semester.

This Tuesday morning there was talk about the possible arrival of the creative midfielder Vladimir Hernandezwho finished his contract with the Junior from Barranquilla and would have already arranged all the details to get to the Cardenal painting.

However, it was not the only name on the table. Independent Santa Fe which made the signing of the midfielder official John Duke. Through a video on their social media, the Bogota club gave clues about what the new Cardenal signing will be.

John Duke joins the ranks of Independiente Santa Fe after his time at National Athletic, club with which he barely played 435 minutes last semester and, after speaking with the Coach Pablo Repetto, They decided to terminate the contract by mutual agreement.

Duke He has played for Equidad, Fortaleza, Millonarios, Atlético San Luis (Mexico) and Atlético Nacional. In total, he has played 287 games, scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists. Jhon Duque arrives in an area where Santa Fe There are many variants and he will have to fight to keep a place in the starting eleven.

The 32-year-old footballer arrives as a free agent to a city where he knew how to shine, but on the opposite side, since he was champion with Millonarios in that memorable final in which he defeated Santa Fe in the Nemesio Camacho Stadium in El Campin.

In addition, Jhon Duque will meet with Harold Santiago Mosquera with whom he shared a dressing room on the blue side of Bogotá.

The fans of Santa Fe also awaits confirmation of the signings of Vladimir Hernandez, who is about to fall, and from the end Omar Albornoza player with whom the club is said to be in advanced negotiations to land in the capital.

