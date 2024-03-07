After what was a new Superclásico between River and Boca, who tied 1-1 for date 7 of the 2024 Professional League Cup at the Mas Monumental Stadium, Martín Demichelis' team tied again, against Talleres de Córdoba 2 to 2, and desperately needed to beat Independiente Rivadavia, at home.
Although he did not shine in the game against “Lepra” from Mendoza, one of the two promoted from the Primera Nacional, River won 2-0 with two goals from Miguel Borja and was once again the leader, before visiting Independiente, fourth in the position table, for date 10 of the contest. Let's go with the previous one.
At what time and where is Independiente-River played?
Date: Saturday March 9
Location: Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Liberators of America
Schedule: 19.15 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18.15 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 17.15 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 16.15 in Mexico and 23.15 in Spain.
Referee: Nazarene Arasa
How can you see the Independiente-River?
TV channel: TNT Sports Premium or ESPN Premium, to be confirmed (with the Soccer PACK contracted)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Independiente?
The main novelty in Tevez's team would be the entry of Gabriel Ávalos into the starting lineup, after going to the bench against Barracas. Apache has not yet tested a formation in training, we will have to wait to find out who the former Argentinos Juniors would enter instead, who so far has not been able to score. The most likely thing is that he will do it for Ignacio Maestro Puch since Giménez has just scored a double.
What is the latest news from River?
Martín Demichelis had neither injuries nor suspensions in the match against Independiente Rivadavia, he will surely stop a possible XI in the next training sessions, where he will see if any of the usual starters ended up very tired. Otherwise, he will repeat XI.
Possible alignments
Independent: King; Buffarini, Aguilar, Laso, Pérez; Neves, Marcone, González; Maestro Puch or Ávalos, Giménez and Luna.
River: Armani; Herrera, Boselli, Paulo Díaz, Casco; Aliendro, Fonseca; Echeverri, Solari, Colidio; and Borja.
Forecast
River will start winning but Independiente will equalize it in the epilogue, 1 to 1, with a goal from Paraguayan Ávalos, who will end its streak.
