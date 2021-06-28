A sector of the Barra brava from Independiente Rivadavia this Sunday afternoon, the bus that was transporting the delegation back to Mendoza intercepted and threatened the players.

It was after the defeat by 1-2 that the team suffered at the hands of Atlético de Rafaela, on the fourteenth date of the First National tournament.

According to what was revealed by police sources to Télam, the violent “they stopped the bus on the road and they verbally attacked players and leaders, trying to steal the clothes they brought from Rafaela, “said the spokesperson consulted.

The tightening had as an excuse the losing streak that La Lepra is experiencing in Zone B of the promotion championship, where it accumulates five games without winning, with four draws and one defeat.

As testified by another source from the institution, the technical director Gabriel Gómez “would have made the determination” to present his resignation, from the violent events that occurred during the day.

The attack, perpetrated when the vehicle was taking Route 19 to go from Santa Fe to Córdoba, is immersed in a internal violent inside the barrabrava.

On the other hand, the violent ones were upset because they had not managed to enter the stadium as part of the official delegation, as they usually do.

Despite the latest bad results, the cast from Mendoza continues to retain the second position in the table, with 22 units, 5 from the leader’s line, Güemes de Santiago del Estero.

Of course, next Tuesday Defensores de Belgrano could snatch the second place from Independiente Rivadavia if they beat Deportivo Morón at home.

In addition, if Gimnasia de Jujuy is also imposed on its visit to San Martín de San Juan, the Mendoza team would be only one point from falling from the entrance area to the Reduced.

