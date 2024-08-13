DIndependent Sports Club of Medellin is already in Chilean lands for its match against Palestinian for the round of 16 of the South American Cup. There is some concern in the Paisa team after a last-minute problem.
The Powerful of the Mountain traveled this Monday to Chili to finalize details of the game that will take place this Wednesday at the stadium National. The Antioquians start with a certain favoritism against a team that played the preliminary round of the eighth of Cup.
It will be the debut of Coach Alejandro Restrepo in the Antioquian team. The Colombian strategist, who had a discreet stint at Alianza Lima of Peru, came to the bench to replace the Uruguayan Alfredo Ariaswho was unable to steer the project back on track.
The former Deportivo Pereira coach wants to start his experience at Poderoso on the right foot and hopes to imprint that style of play that led him to conquer the star of the 2022-II League with the Matecaña team.
They lost some documents
There is some concern within Deportivo Independiente Medellín over a setback suffered by the team’s physical trainer, Walter Rivera, who lost his documents at the José María Córdova airport.
Through their social media, the Colombian team asked for help in finding the documents of the member of Alejandro Restrepo’s technical team, and left a telephone number to provide information.
“Our physical trainer, Walter Rivera, lost his documents in the afternoon at the international dock of the José María Córdova airport. If anyone has found them, please call 3013529,” said Independiente Medellín.
