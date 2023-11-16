The dispute over the title of the Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia has already begun, as Day 1 of the Quadrangular Semifinals and now the eight clubs involved are focused on Date 2, to be played this weekend.
So much Independent Medellin as National Athletic share the B Groupnext to Millionaires and Cali Americaand this Sunday, November 19, they face each other in the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
He Mighty of the Mountain comes from having come back 1-2 at Cali America in it Pascual Guerrero stadium with a doublet of Edwin Cetreboth from the penalty spot, despite the fact that Kevin Andrade He had overtaken those at home. With this, the DIM leads the group with three points. On the other hand, The Purslane suffered a severe blow when he fell The Embassador for the minimum of Daniel Catanowhich left it at the bottom of the sector without any unit.
When? Sunday, November 19
Place: Medellin Colombia
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
Although the fight for the title is still in its decisive part, there is already talk of possible departures from the senior team. One of them is Andres Ricaurtewho stopped being a protagonist in the club a couple of months ago, and although he has shown his affection for the Paisa cast, he would be looking for new airs to enjoy the last years of his career.
According Pipe Sawan FPC transfer expert, the 32-year-old midfielder is already in negotiations to join the Deportivo CaliFurthermore, his contract ends in December and for now the intention to renew it has not been discussed.
Along with the offensive, the communicator mentioned that Jhonatan Marulanda and Felipe Pardo They would also seek new horizons.
Goalie: José Chunga
Defenses: Joaquín Varela, José Ortiz, Daniel Londoño, Luis Orejuela
Midfielders: Daniel Torres, Diego Moreno, Jaime Alvarado
Forwards: Brayan Muñiz, Edwin Cetre, Yairo Moreno
Substitutes: Andrés Ibargüen, Deiner Quiñónez, Luciano Pons, Leyser Chaverra, Andrés Ricaurte, Jhon Palacios, Yimy Gómez
Like the rest of the clubs, The King of Cups He is also thinking about the next championship. As indicated by the journalist Mariano Olsenthe team has already asked conditions to be able to get the forward Faber Gilwho is active in the Atlético Huilabut that his letter belongs to Itagui Leones. However, things are not simple because El Verde will have to compete with clubs from abroad that draw attention. The intention is to manage a loan, although for now there are already offers from Ecuador, Argentina and Romania.
In addition to this, the set of Jairo Bodmer There is already talk of renovations and one became effective. It’s about the defender Juan Felipe Aguirrewho arrived in Colombia at the beginning of this year after a stint abroad and will now stay until December 2024, in addition the board will offer him a salary increase.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Juan Arias, Sergio Mosquera, Samuel Velásquez, Édier Ocampo
Midfielders: Jhon Duque, Robert Mejía, Juan Torres
Forwards: Yair Mena, Óscar Perea, Jefferson Duque
Substitutes: Eric Ramírez, Dorlan Pabón, Cristián Zapata, Brahian Palacios, Alexandro Licona, Kilian Toscano, Harlen Castillo
Independiente Medellín 2-2 Atlético Nacional
