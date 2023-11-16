Final in Pascual. América de Cali could not break the defensive siege that Arias posed in the 2nd quarter, and fell at the start of the Home Run. The changes had no effect on the Scarlet. Little about Ibarbo and Darwin. Ricaurte entered Independiente Medellín and ordered the midfield. pic.twitter.com/drsMJb1fNa — Felipe Ocampo (@DFelipeOcampo) November 13, 2023

Millonarios celebrated again over Atlético Nacional! The Ambassadors, current champions, defeated the Verdolagas 0-1 at the Atanasio Girardot thanks to a goal from Daniel Cataño.

According Pipe Sawan FPC transfer expert, the 32-year-old midfielder is already in negotiations to join the Deportivo CaliFurthermore, his contract ends in December and for now the intention to renew it has not been discussed.

Along with the offensive, the communicator mentioned that Jhonatan Marulanda and Felipe Pardo They would also seek new horizons.

🟢⚪ Deportivo Cali advances negotiations with Andrés Ricaurte.

[📸🔴🔵] Medellin 2-1 America

🗓️ Date 1 – final home runs

🏆 Betplay League 2023-2

🔜 National Athletic#Stronger7isTogether #110YearsOfStories pic.twitter.com/CNcBicahLn — DIM (@DIM_Oficial) November 13, 2023

In addition to this, the set of Jairo Bodmer There is already talk of renovations and one became effective. It’s about the defender Juan Felipe Aguirrewho arrived in Colombia at the beginning of this year after a stint abroad and will now stay until December 2024, in addition the board will offer him a salary increase.

EXCLUSIVE Atlético Nacional asked conditions for forward Faber Gil to @Leonesfutbolcowner of your file.

The intention of the green team is to manage a loan.

On the far right there are offers from Ecuador, Romania and Argentina. “News editors” in 3,2,1 pic.twitter.com/9Jz7ACgY2N — Mariano Olsen (@olsendeportes) November 14, 2023