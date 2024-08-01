Independent Medellin faced Boyacá Chicó in the advance match of date 6 of Liga BetPlay 2024-II and at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the powerful team managed to beat the chess team by the minimum difference after a goal by Marcus Vinicius, 1-0.

According to the criteria of

Although there were not many dangerous chances in the first half, the match was lively, especially for Medellín, who managed to continually reach Chicó’s goal, but did not find any clear options to open the scoring.

Boyacá Chicó maintained the defensive system and made the game difficult for the powerful team, although they were unable to generate enough danger in Éder Chaux’s goal.

Powerful Victory

After half an hour, Medellín’s intensity increased and they managed several shots with Ménder García and Jersson Gnozález, but it was not until minute 45+1 when the powerful goal came, through the Brazilian forward, Marcus Vinicius.

Vinicius got a great shot off the ground after taking advantage of an assist from Ménder García, who saw him inside the area and the Brazilian did not hesitate to shoot with a first-time shot to beat Rogeiro Caicedo, who was unable to stop the ball that was slightly deflected by a teammate.

DIm vs. Chicó. Photo:Dimayor Share

With that minimal difference, Medellín went into the break with the winners and in the second half they managed to maintain the result by dominating much of the game, while Chicó hoped to do damage with a counterattack.

Despite Medellín’s persistence, they were unable to increase the score and everything was limited to approaches, although the most important play of the second half was the work of Diego Moreno, who found space to shoot, but the ball hit the post rebelliously.

The second goal eluded Medellín, but the team led by Alfredo Arias did not have many problems, since Boyacá Chicó did not attack much and stuck to playing on the right flank, so it did not exploit many options to do damage.

In the end, Medellín maintained its minimal advantage and easily obtained three points that allow it to achieve its first victory in this tournament, after three consecutive draws. Likewise, the result allows it to get into the top eight with six points, while Boyacá Chicó remained in last place with zero points.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL