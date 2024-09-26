Colombia suffers another blow at international level, this time due to the elimination of Independiente Medellín in the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana, after falling at the Atanasio Girardot on penalties, after having tied 1-1. A sad farewell for the Poderoso team.

Medellín came a long way, but its goal was greater: it wanted to be in the semi-finals and fight for a place in the grand final. All of that was just illusions, false expectations, because on the pitch, and with a stadium packed with equally excited fans, the team was unable to win the match against the Argentine team.

Lanús had already warned, they even had a goal disallowed. But this attack was lethal, a cross from the side, Salvio headed the ball, the goalkeeper Chaux was left halfway, his goal unprotected and the ball, with that slight movement by Salvio, took defender Daniel Londoño by surprise, who was hit on the foot and went into the goal. The Atanasio was left cold, silent, collapsed.

In the second half, the outlook seemed darker for Medellín, who could not find clarity, did not exert control, and saw Lanús even get back to their territory with a very dangerous shot from Carrera. The minutes began to pass quickly, but Medellín did not let itself be carried away by anguish, it was patient, and in the 61st minute, joy arrived.

The key man was Jimer Fory, who broke through on his left, took advantage of his marker and sent in a low cross back, where Ménder García appeared, unmarked, and finished with his left foot. His low shot was precisely positioned, as the goalkeeper managed to scratch the ball but could not prevent it from going in and making it 1-1.

Then the Atanasio woke up, the fans sang their songs and Medellín took on a second life.

There was still plenty of time for DIM to try to get the second and avoid penalties, and Lanús was also falling behind. García had the second chance, received another pass from Fory, was left alone in front of the goal, but did not finish well, Izquierdos finally blocked it and the goalkeeper prevented the goal. Medellín went after the Argentines who reacted towards the end with a couple of shots; Sandoval also had a chance and his shot went just wide.

