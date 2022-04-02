Medellín does not believe in anyone and this Saturday they beat Envigado Fútbol Club 2-1, game date 14 in the I-2022 League.

The team managed to prevail over an orange that showed firmness. The goals for DIM were from Felipe Pardo and Adrián Arregui, while Diego Moreno scored for the ‘quarry of heroes’.

intense match

In the first minutes of the game there was a monologue from Medellín, who sought the opposite goal with attacks by band.



David Loaiza from mid-range disturbed Joan Parra’s goal, but the Envigado goalkeeper managed to contain the ball. LThen it was Luciano Pons with a header, he generated an approach that passed near the orange gate.

As a result of the insistence of the DIM, at minute 44, Felipe Pardo in a cross shot left goalkeeper Parra without reaction, going ahead on the scoreboard for the local team. who had the best scoring chances.

At plugin startup, Diego Moreno tied for the Envigado team, but Medellín put concrete figures at minute 30 due to the action of Adrián Arregui.

On the next date, Deportivo Independiente Medellín visits Alianza Petrolera in Barrancabermeja, while Envigado Fútbol Club receives Independiente Santa Fe at the Polideportivo Sur.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8