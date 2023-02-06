Independiente Medellín confirms decision with Jackson Martínez

He Independent Medellin expected the attacker Jackson Martinez got ready to process his link and announce his stellar signing.

However, despite the fact that the attacker passed the medical tests and was ready to officially join the club, there was no financial agreement.

Jackson did not sign

The Poderoso team issued a statement on Monday in which it clarified the reasons why the footballer finally did not sign a contract.

Jackson Martínez, in his musical stage. Photo: Jackson Martinez press office

“Equipo del Pueblo SA and Jackson Arley Martínez have been working for several months on the possibility of the striker’s return to professional activity, understanding what Jackson is for Deportivo Independiente Medellín and Colombian soccer.

The 36-year-old striker, who had paused his professional activity in 2020 due to physical problems, joined Mighty’s training sessions on January 20, 2023, seeking to find his best physical and football shape to be part of the club’s professional squad that formed it and with which he was champion in 2009.

After two weeks of work, although the player received the sports and medical guarantee that allowed him under special conditions to be part of the team and in which both the club and the player worked jointly and doing their part, it was not possible to carry out an economic agreement that would be satisfactory for both parties and would supply the logistical conditions for the transfer of the player and his family”.

