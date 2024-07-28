Independent Medellin and Junior of Barranquilla They faced each other on matchday 3 of Liga BetPlay 2024-II and at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the game ended in a goalless draw.

According to the criteria of

The visitors had a great performance in the first half, but the powerful team managed to balance everything in the second stage, managing to create dangerous chances that almost gave them the victory.

Junior’s game was intense from the first minutes and before the half hour mark they had the opportunity to open the scoring with Carlos Bacca, but the VAR disallowed the goal for offside.

Despite this, Junior continued to arrive and at minute 26 the forward Carlos Bacca had another revenge to start winning through a penalty, but the scorer in an unusual way, missed the shot by sending it into the clouds.

Goalless match

Junior found ways to hurt them and dominated the entire first half, while Medellín did not find a way to hurt them, although they tried at times. However, at halftime both teams tied.

For the second half, Medellín’s plan changed and they were more intense in attack, managing to have opportunities to score, but they were unlucky in front of goal.

Brayan León and Diego Moreno were the ones who tried the most to surprise Junior, but Junior’s tactical scheme worked, thanks to a good performance by Didier Moreno in the midfield and Jermein Peña in the defensive zone.

The match never lost its intensity and began to have constant fouls because the speed of the forwards of both teams was crucial, although more so in Medellín, which had a different feel with the entrance of Yairo Moreno and the dangerous approaches of León and Luis Sandoval.

In the 90th minute, Medellín accelerated and had a very dangerous play through Diego Moreno, who shot with power and Jefferson Martínez saved in a great way. In addition, the Junior goalkeeper had another spectacular save in the extra time when he stopped a violent shot from Brayan León that almost went past him.

Despite the intensity of both teams, there was no winner and the match ended in a goalless draw, leaving El Tiburon with 4 points and Medellín with 3 points.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL