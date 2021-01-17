As if they were still playing with the Independiente shirt, the goals of Francisco Pizzini and Brian Romero for the Defense and Justice win over Coquimbo for the semifinal of the South American Cup were shouted in Avellaneda. It is that when Florencio Varela’s team entered the final with Lanús, the Red He maintains his hopes of being able to qualify for an international Cup in 2021. Now, he only needs Boca to be the champion at the local level to enter the South American.

It was left out of all Independiente in 2020. Already in the past the anger of Lucas Pusineri and the leadership remains before the suspension of the Super League Cup when the quarantine did not have a closing date and everything stretched eternally for those days of almost total isolation. Is that the Devil he aspired to that tournament to enter the competitions that distribute prizes in dollars.

Then came the Professional League Cup, renamed the Diego Maradona Cup after the death of 10, but the frustration returned to stand in front of the red team: after being eliminated by Lanús from the South American, he stumbled badly in the home trophy and said goodbye to a date before their chances of accessing the defining match that Boca and Banfield will play this Sunday night in San Juan.

El Rojo celebrated Defense’s triumph, but now he will have to wait a week to find out if Crespo will be his new manager. Photo: AP

But there will be the eyes of all Independent. One of the steps I expected has already been taken: I needed an Argentine final in the Copa Sudamericana. Beyond the victory of Hawk It forces the leadership to have to wait until after next Saturday (the day of the final) to be able to sit down and speak in person with Hernán Crespo for the vacant coach position, it also allows him to continue expectantly.

And for the other step it will depend on the role played by the group led by Miguel Ángel Russo before him Drill. A xeneize triumph will put the Red automatically at the international level again because of how the position table of the extinct Super League was.

But a Banfield victory will leave him with nothing for the first time in the Hugo Moyano era. Seven years ago Independiente got used to participating internationally without interruption.

2020 was forgotten and now he lights candles to third parties to continue going to Cups.