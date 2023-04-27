Argentina.- Independent of Avellaneda Argentine soccer is one of the most important clubs in the American continent due to its history within the sport, they are one of the most winners, but now they are living serious economic problems that have made him get into unpayable debts, among those debts are Mexican teams like América and Tijuana.

Faced with this situation, the club has been delaying payments but the amount of money is increasing each time, so a plan has begun so that the fans themselves can help pay the club’s debts through donations. It has recently been revealed that the club hired an influencer to start managing the “coperacha” to be able to pay.

It’s all about the influencer Santiago Maratea who through social networks shared some advances about the project for fans to help. This situation, although it seems somewhat out of place, was a proposal from a long time ago by the fans, which

now it has fallen like a glove.

Through social networks, the influencer shared a video where he reveals that the collection will start no later than this week, although nothing is confirmed. “As for Independiente, I can tell you that there are chances that the collection will start this week (I don’t know yet), he reads.

Among the biggest debts that the Argentine team has is that of Cecilio Domínguez, which he acquired with the America club many years ago and they still owe a little more than 5.9 million dollars and each time it goes up due to interest. For now this measure would be implemented in the following days to see if it can get them out of trouble, the bad thing is that millions and millions are needed to pay off all debt.