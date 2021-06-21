The week started moving for Independiente. From the physical, because with Julio César Falcioni at the helm, the squad began the demanding part of the preseason with double shift jobs; and from the news, because (by word) closed his first reinforcement: defender Joaquín Laso will be added in the next few hours after leaving Rosario Central.

It is true, the Avellaneda club still has to lift a couple of inhibitions due to debt, but the leadership is sure that this will happen with the running of this transfer market. In fact, in the last hours he spun a million dollars to Torino by the pass of Gastón Silva and now he will renegotiate the remaining 800. Given this, it would only remain to be resolved the situation of the Chilean Santiago Silva.

Meanwhile, they advance in the search and hiring of incorporations that do not thicken significantly the budget of professional football. In this sense, the arrival of Laso, a 30-year-old defender, is accessible since the player will sign as free for 18 months and with a purchase option that does not exceed 500 thousand dollars.

Laso is 30 years old, he played 32 games and scored two goals in Central. Photo: AFP

But first, there are a few more steps to take this Tuesday. Laso will carry out the medical review and if everything goes smoothly, he will sign the rescission with the Scoundrel, a club with which he still had a year and a half left on his contract. However, the footballer negotiated a debt that Central kept with him to agree their exit without barriers.

Given this, Cristian Gonzalez will ask to go find a replacement in the position since he considers that he has no alternative experience, beyond the youth. The Kily He bet heavily on Laso, although he did not end up playing the last three cup duels. During his time in the Rosario entity, he was born in Balcarce and played 32 games in total since 2020 and scored 2 goals.

His professional career began in Tigre and then he had steps by some clubs of the Ascent such as Unión de Mar del Plata, Atlético Roque Pérez, Huracán de Tres Arroyos and Sportivo Italiano. In first, he played for Argentinos Juniors and Vélez and spent a short time at Atlético de San Luis de México, before reaching Central.

Once this is done, Independiente will continue with the second player they have in view: Emmanuel Mas, that is free from Boca. They have already started a dialogue with their agent and this week there will be new talks to advance the numbers of their contract. The other targeted is Federico Mancuello, who has a current link with Vélez.