After more than 5 years since the America club and Independent of Avellaneda will close the deal for the transfer of Cecilio Domínguez, the Argentine team gave a payment to the strong debt it has with the Mexican team. Officially after so long the “Red” paid just 1 million dollars to the account of more than 5 million dollars.

Through social networks, the South American team has shared a statement in which it reveals that a payment of one million dollars was made with money that has been generated by the club, but that it is expected that within the following days they will be able to use the money that has been collected in the collection organized by the influencer Santiago Maratea.

“We inform the members, fans and sympathizers of Independiente that the first payment of one million dollars has just been made to the mexico america“, it reads. “This transfer was made with genuine Club resources and another transfer will be made next week with the money raised in the collection in which thousands of red souls trusted @ santumaratea1 and put their effort to get out of this situation” they add.

This was announced on social networks | Photo: Capture

This measure seeks little by little to pay off the club’s debts, the most complicated being that of Club América, who is owed just over 5 million dollars. Independiente would be looking to move forward with payments so that the FIFA remove the punishment from

purchase of players

The rest of the debts at the moment have not revealed how they will be paid, it is expected that once the amount for the Mexican team is lowered, they could also pay the rest and even pay some more.