The row does not go away. She’s still there, with her nails in her heart, since Saturday night. Independent still swallows poison for the non-existent lack that Mauro Vigliano validated as a penalty at the end of the classic against Racing and ended with a 1-0 victory after Copetti’s definition in the Cylinder. The leadership took its time, let a few hours run, compiled images and statements and prepared a report that this Tuesday presented to the AFA to request that the prison be annulled and consequently the both of The academy.

The AFA Disciplinary Court will be the one that must decide whether or not to give rise to the request made by the managers of Rojo, who were previously advised to prepare the document and thus initiate the formal claim to the highest soccer entity of the Argentina.

News in development