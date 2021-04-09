The Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle and the Gremio de Brasil will play this Friday in Asunción a match of the Copa Libertadores that was scheduled for this Wednesday in Quito and that was transferred to the Paraguayan capital after confirming several cases of covid-19 in the Brazilian team.

The match of the third preliminary phase of the continental tournament will be played at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción after the Ecuadorian authorities’ refusal to play it in Quito.

The two teams have already left the Ecuadorian capital. First it was the Gremio, which has suffered several casualties due to covid-19, and this Thursday the Independiente del Valle, which is going through a great football moment at the hands of the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva.

The Valle team debuted this year in the second qualifying round against the Chilean Unión Española and, although they lost 1-0 in the first leg, they took their revenge 6-2 in Quito.

In Ecuador’s Pro League, the team led by Paiva lost two games, won four and tied the last 2-2 on their visit to the 2020 champion and current leader, Barcelona.

The game proposal of the ‘Matagigantes’, as they also describe the Independiente, is a mixture of European and South American football with which he won the 2019 South American Cup, led by Spanish coach Miguel Angel Ramírez.