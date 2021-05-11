INDEPENDENT OF THE VALLEY

The Matagigantes of Ecuador managed to recover on the recent date with beaten 4-0 over Peruvian Sports University and the 1-1 draw in the debut against the Argentine Defense and Justice.

Beyond the painful win in Brazil, it served as a lesson for the Independiente coaching staff led by the Portuguese Renato paiva, because from then on he transferred the leadership of the team to the opposite zone, moving the ball as far away as possible from the goal Moses Ramirez.

The change in the game proposal allowed to widely surpass the Peruvian team, also the League of QuitoNot only did he beat him 3-1, but he broke his undefeated record until last Saturday, as well as limiting his actions and reducing to a minimum the possibility of winning the first local phase.

For today’s game, Independiente will return to act at the Liga stadium, the “Rodrigo Paz Delgado”, for which they will have all their figures, as several have recovered from injuries and infections by covid-19.

Paiva will ratify his philosophy of mixing young and experienced figures where the goalkeeper excels Moses Ramirez, the defenders William Pacho, José Hurtado and the attacker Pedro Ortíz, backed by the experienced, the Argentine-Ecuadorian defender Richard Schunke, his compatriots in the midfield, Cristian Pellerano Y Lorenzo Faravelli; the attackers, the Argentine Cristian Ortiz and the Paraguayan Brian Montenegro.