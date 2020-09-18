Today’s showdown between Independent of the Valley and Flamengo of Brazil, also supposes the confrontation between champions of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores 2019, respectively, after a six-month hiatus due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The teams will go undefeated to the Quito League stadium, “Rodrigo Paz”, by resolution of the South American Football Confederation (CSF) in view of the requirements of the biosafety protocols.

Independiente thrashed 0-3 away from Barcelona and defeated Junior from Barranquilla, in Quito, 3-0, in Group A. Flamengo won 1-2 against Junior in Barranquilla and 3-0 over Barcelona in Brazil.

As if that were not enough in the level of the confrontations, in the technical areas the duel between the Spanish will take place Miguel Angel Ramirez, of the Independent, and Domènec Torrentby Flamengo.

Torrent replaced the Portuguese in July this year Jorge Jesus that was linked to Benfica, from Portugal, after leaving a legacy of five titles to Flamengo, among which the last Libertadores stands out, in an unforgettable final against River plate, from Argentina.