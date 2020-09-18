What we lived yesterday in the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium it was a real positional soccer display. Independiente del Valle swept Flamengo on the third day of the Copa Libertadores and showed that they are currently the best team in America. Miguel Angel Ramirez won the game against a Domènec Torrent that remains on the tightrope after 5-0 received in Quito. The Ecuadorians passed over the Brazilians like a roller. They didn’t give them a choice. They enforced their law from beginning to end. Each and every one of the Rayados players rose to the occasion and more and showed that El Mengao is just a shadow of what it was last year with Jorge Jesús.

Since his arrival in Ecuador, Miguel Ángel Ramírez has not stopped working. With a touch bielista, the canary is in love with tactics and is obsessed with the meticulous preparation of each match. If there is something that he has instilled in the squad, it is the sacrifice of all his players on the pitch. They all have the same weight in the team and they all have a scoring spirit; anyone can surprise and score. Furthermore, they all sacrifice in defense. The division of tasks is very clear, but everyone is clear that if one of their colleagues fails, the responsibility lies with the group for not being able to help them.

Ramírez plays with very advanced lines, something that in the LigaPro It has taken its toll on more than one occasion, but if you don’t risk, you don’t win. Pinos is one more outfield player. It is rare to see him stuck in the area. The usual thing is that he is integrated as one more member of the defense, even moving in the center of the field on some occasions. Safe defense that combines the speed of its wings (Angelo Preciado, Beder Caicedo and Anthony Landázuri) with the strength of its centrals. Luis Segovia and Richard Schunke They are the perfect definition of what Independiente del Valle is: seniority and youth coexist in a magnificent climate of companionship and solidarity. At 22 years old, Segovia is already one of the most interesting power stations on the continent. He has a very powerful stride and his ball delivery is very clean.

In the center of the field there is no discussion. Faravelli and Pellerano take the reins of the team. The former Gymnastics steals, orders, distributes and even joins the attack. He broke all Flamengo lines in the Copa Libertadores and offered a clinic on how to play football. But the true jewel of Independiente del Valle’s midfield is Moses Caicedo. At 19, he has a bright future ahead of him. Power and versatility are his two best weapons. Pivot and interior with arrival, assists and marks. It has everything to succeed.

And above is where Miguel Ángel Ramírez has a wide range of different options and all of them have given him satisfactory results. Gabriel Torres, Fernando Guerrero, Christian Ortiz, Jacob Murillo, Jhon Sánchez, Edson Montaño, Darlin Leiton … Talented names based on triangulations and quick short passes they dismantle any rival defensive framework.

The Spanish coach has built a practically unstoppable team and it has launched it to the top of the international scene. Independiente del Valle dominates America and its work is already in the world showcase. However, praise doesn’t lift Ramírez off the ground. This week, the Spanish coach has acknowledged that Flamengo offered him a contract when Jorge Jesús left for Benfica and, although he did not give more details, it is admirable that he preferred to stay to continue growing in Ecuador. The Brazilian bet was too risky at that time (if not that they tell Torrent) and it is clear that the canary will soon lead in Brazil or even in Europe, where they already know about their good work. Sangolquileños are the great favorites to win the Copa Libertadores and should not be ruled out for the next Club World Cup.