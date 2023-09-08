The Paisa Classic between Independiente de Medellín and National Athletic is one of the most anticipated soccer matches in Colombia and has a long history of rivalry. In matchday 10 of the Betplay Dimayor League Completion Tournament 2023, both teams arrive in excellent shape and with a difference of only one point in the general table.
The DIM occupy the third place in the general table with 16 points and Atlético Nacional just above in the second place with 17 points.
You can see the game through the signal WinSports+.
Goalkeeper: J. Chunga.
Defense: L. Chaverra, Y. Gomez, J. Varela, J. Ortiz.
Medium: E. Cetré, D. Loaiza, J. Alvarado, A. Plata.
Forward: J. Cuesta, B. León.
The DIM officially announced the arrival of Yairo Moreno, who shone in Mexican soccer with Club León. This will be the third stage of the winger/winger at Independiente de Medellín after being part of this squad in 2014 and 2016.
Goalkeeper: K. Wed.
Defense: A. Román, C. Zapata, Á. Angulo, S. Velasquez.
Medium: R. Mejía, N. Deosa, M. Cantera.
Front: B. Palacios, Ó. Perea, J. Duque.
According to the most recent reports, the Atlético Nacional board is looking for one last addition to its squad: a midfielder.
The Verdolaga seek to fill the position left vacant by Jhon Solís, who left for Girona in the Spanish first division.
The player who likes the most is the Colombian Brayan Rovira, from the Catholic University of Chile.
Independiente de Medellín 1-2 Atlético Nacional
