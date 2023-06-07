Good game that awaits us in this new day of Colombian soccer, when they face Independent of Medellin and cali america.
Independiente comes from a goalless draw in a game of lethargy against Boyacá Chicó, thus reaching 29 points and momentarily positioning itself in seventh place in the competition.
For its part, América de Cali fell 2-1 on its visit to Millonarios, maintaining 32 points and occupying fourth place in the general table.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: A. Mosquera
Defenses: J. Monroy, J. Palacios, A. Cadavid, Y. Gómez
Media: D. Loaiza, D. Torres, E. Batalla, D. Quiñones, J. Arizala
Forwards: L. Pons.
Goalie: D.Novoa
Defenses: E. Mena, K. Andrade, B. Córdoba, E. Velasco
Media: F. Leys, J. Portilla, A. Sarmiento, D. Quintero, C. Barrios
Forward: F. Suarez.
Independent 1-1 America
