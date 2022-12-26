For several years, América has had an off-court duel with the Independiente de Avellaneda team. Those from the Coapa nest sold both Silvio Romero and Cecilio Domínguez to the Argentine club, and for the moment, 4 years after said transfers, the whole of the capital of Mexico has only received a part of the corresponding payment, a fact that It has led the club to move with the highest corresponding bodies in search of solutions.
People from FIFA and the TAS have become involved in the case and not only have the club’s debt increased, but they have also imposed sanctions on the Independiente team on several occasions so that they make payments to the Mexican team once and for all. Although, the Argentine club has managed along the way to evade both the highest soccer bodies and the pressure of the eagles, this has happened in recent weeks, where once again those from Avellaneda have gotten away with it .
Independiente has skipped the deadline payment date, which was December 25, for this reason they will not be able to sign from today in the winter market, something that matters little to the club, because in a strategy obviously drawn up days ago , the club closed and registered 5 signings before having to settle its debt with the Mexican team, in this way, they dodged the eagles so much and have not been affected by the sanctions of FIFA and the TAS. America will have to take action on the matter again.
#Independiente #Avellaneda #plays #dirty #America #comply #payment
Leave a Reply