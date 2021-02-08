While Alexander Barboza raised his heartfelt farewell to social networks after his confirmed sale to Libertad in 1.4 million dollars net for 50 percent of the pass, the directors of Independiente accelerated to achieve closing the word to a new central marker. Y in a quick negotiation they agreed to the arrival of Juan Manuel Insaurralde, the 36-year-old defender who leaves Colo-Colo and arrives in Avellaneda until December of this year.

Julio César Falcioni picked up the phone and spoke with him Chaco on the other side of the mountain range. An old acquaintance of his is this defender who led in Boca. Both were champions of the 2011 Apertura Tournament and the 2011/12 Argentina Cup. Later, the defender went abroad to play for various clubs: Spartak from Moscow, Paok from Greece and Chiapas from Mexico. He returned to Xeneize and later emigrated to Chile, where he played 96 games and scored 6 goals between 2018 and 2020.

The answer he found Emperor It was positive and the leadership activated the operation that at this time will end with the medical examination and the signing of the Insaurralde contract.

Old acquaintances: Falcioni and Insaurralde, in a Boca training session in 2011.

The lack of incorporations had worried the DT. The economic situation, with the rain of rulings against the highest court of FIFA, is very tight and that threatens the arrival of new faces. In fact, Red will not make large outlays in this market.

The Chaco He arrives free and that is why his hiring was closed quickly. In addition, it meets a requirement that Falcioni asked for: height. The technician seeks to add centimeters to a low average height of the campus and the almost meter ninety centimeters of Insaurralde come to him like a glove.

They had surveyed names like Jorge Rodríguez (he joined Estudiantes de La Plata) and Cristian Lema (he is in Arabia and if he returned to the country he would do it to Newell’s). However, the first options were quickly ruled out. And the chance of Insaurralde advanced to the point of being practically resolved.

Similarly, Falcioni is not satisfied. He already warned that he needs more footballers to be able to fight the triple competition. He is in search of a central midfielder (the desire is Eric Remedi, of MLS Atlanta United) and an area forward (he continues to have his sights on Nicolás Blandi, of Colo-Colo).

As the days go by and the time is shortened, the coach does not lose hope and hopes that the leadership will fulfill some more request. For the moment, he has already gained a few centimeters in the background with the arrival of Insaurralde.